People HIDE Candy!? I Have Bowls Set Out All Over My Home!

If you hide candy around the house, then you are part of the 59 percent of Americans who take solitude in having a private sweet treat.

A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with HI-CHEW found that people hide candy because they’re afraid someone will eat it all before they can.

52 percent of those polled said they hide candy from their partners while the other half of the study said they hide it from their children. Top hiding places included a high cabinet or dresser.

10 percent of Americans hide candy under their bed with more creative hiding places being, a hollowed-out book on a bookshelf and a box of noodles.

Do you hide candy around your home? Where is your hiding place?