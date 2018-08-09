People in These States Travel More Than Everyone Else

How does your vacation habits stack up to people across the country? Project: Time Off conducted a survey to find out which states travel more.

According to the survey, Colorado residents take the most vacations, the average American takes 17 days off a year, however people in Colorado report taking 20.3.

Virginia and Arizona come in second and third, reporting 19 vacation days. Montana residents take the least amount of vacation at 16.3 days per year.

Who travels the least? South Dakota.

How many vacation days do you take off? Is it above or below the average?