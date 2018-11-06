People Magazine Announces 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive

People magazine is out with their pick for 2018’s Sexiest Man Alive….Idris Elba

He’s an actor, a DJ, a pro kick-boxer — and now, he’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Idris Elba opens up about his awkward childhood years, how he stays in such amazing shape, and life as a doting dad.

The 46-year-old English actor and star of Beasts of No Nation said his mom is going to be very proud.

He went on to tweet that he’s honored but what’s even more important is that people vote in the midterm elections today.

There is talk that he could replace Daniel Craig as the first black James Bond.