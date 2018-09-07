People Willing to Go Into Debt for New iPhone

Apple has plans to unveil a new iPhone next week and a new survey reveals that many people are willing to go into debt to get their hands on one.
According to a Wallethub survey, about 28 million Americans would go into debt to get Apple’s 2018 iPhone.
18% of those surveyed under the age of 45 say a new iPhone is debt worthy and nearly half of millennials think that their cell phone has a greater impact on their lives than credit scores.
Would you? Will You? Do you feel your phone has a greater impact on your life than your credit score? If so, explain.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What’s Hot In Hollywood? I’ll Tell Ya! It’s Trending With Tracy on CBS12! Avril Lavigne Has New Music Coming Soon! Get Ready To ‘Countdown 2 Zero’! Is Michael Bay Working on a Thundercats Movie? Mick Jagger Teases ‘New Tunes’ With Harmonica Video Auditioning for American Idol? This Former Contestant Has Some Tips
Comments