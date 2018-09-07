People Willing to Go Into Debt for New iPhone

Apple has plans to unveil a new iPhone next week and a new survey reveals that many people are willing to go into debt to get their hands on one.

According to a Wallethub survey, about 28 million Americans would go into debt to get Apple’s 2018 iPhone.

18% of those surveyed under the age of 45 say a new iPhone is debt worthy and nearly half of millennials think that their cell phone has a greater impact on their lives than credit scores.

Would you? Will You? Do you feel your phone has a greater impact on your life than your credit score? If so, explain.