People’s Choice Awards 2018 Nominations

The nominations are out for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, the award show will air on the E! Network for the first time on November 11th. In addition to the list of nominees being revealed there are new categories this year including The Bingeworthy Show of 2018,” “The Game Changer of 2018,” “The Revival Show of 2018,” and “The Style Star of 2018,” vote for your favorites across music, movies, television and pop culture through September 14th. Why do you think people like award shows? What is your favorite award show?

