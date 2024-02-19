People’s Choice Awards honors Lenny Kravitz with Music Icon Award

Disney/Randy Holmes

Lenny Kravitz was honored Sunday night with the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Kravitz talked about how when he first started out people offered him big deals but only if he changed his music, sharing he turned them down because he couldn’t do something “inauthentic.”

“An icon, to me, is someone who inspires and teaches others to believe in themselves, and their direction, whatever that direction is,” he said. “It’s never been about how many records I sell, or how many awards I win. It’s not about trying to write hits, or being calculated or formulaic.”

He added, “It’s about enjoying and being grateful for the journey, and using the gifts that God gave you, and that journey goes how it goes. And it will continue, because I’m just doing me.”

After thanking his parents, Roxie Roker and Sy Kravitz, Lenny shared, “Music is about bringing us all together. And the whole reason I create and perform music is to amplify love … Love is the strongest power, and love will win. We are all one — one God, one people, one planet. Let love rule, y’all.”

Kravitz also performed a medley of tunes at the event, including “Fly Away,” “It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over,” “Let Love Rule,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and “TK421” from his upcoming album, Blue Electric Light, dropping May 24.

Kravitz is a newly announced nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2024. Inductees will be announced in late April, with the induction ceremony set to take place this fall in Cleveland. The ceremony is set to stream live on Disney+, followed by a highlights special airing later on ABC.

