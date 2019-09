The new iPhone 11 Pro with three cameras is exciting to some people but terrifying to others.

People who suffer from trypophobia have a fear of small holes, circles or bumps! I was actually going to guess spiders because it looks like spider eyes to me! YIKES!

The three cameras on the back of the phone had people with the condition discussing it on social media.

Apple hasn’t commented on the feedback.

What is the phobia you have?

