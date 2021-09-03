Peppa Pig Is Taking On Kanye

Who’s side are you on? Kanye is already beefing with Drake and now he has to contend with shots fired by . . . Peppa Pig! Peppa Pig is a British cartoon character for preschoolers, She couldn’t help but roast Kanye after her album “Peppa’s Adventures” got a better review on Pitchfork.com. Pitchfork gave Kanye’s “Donda” a 6.0 while “Peppa’s Adventures” got a 6.5 . . . Leave it to Peppa (“The Savage”) Pig to say in a SINCE-DELETED tweet, quote, “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5.”