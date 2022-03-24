Pepsi and IHOP Team Up for Maple Syrup Cola

Pepsi and IHOP are teaming up for a new take on two classic flavors.

The companies have joined forces for a Maple Syrup flavor of Pepsi.

Of course, this is a limited-time thing…you just won’t be able to find it in stores or in IHOP restaurants.

Now through March 29, Instagram and Twitter users will be encouraged to share an image of pancakes tagging Pepsi and IHOP’s accounts and using hashtags #ShowUsYourStack and #PepsiSweepstakes.

Two thousand winners will be able to try Pepsi Maple Syrup.

Does Pepsi Maple Syrup sound good to you? What was your favorite limited-edition soda that you wish would make a comeback?