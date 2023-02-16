Pepsi Launches Peeps Cola

Pepsi is once again teaming up with the Peeps brand to offer PEPSI x PEEPS marshmallow-flavored cola in stores for the first time ever.

The limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS combines the signature taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor.

The soda is available now for purchase nationwide.

The PEPSI x PEEPS duo is also sending fans on a virtual egg hunt for a chance to unlock prizes.

To participate, purchase PEPSI x PEEPS products and scan the can or bottle with the co-branded AR Lens to unlock a secret code and find out if you have won a prize.

