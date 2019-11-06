PepsiCo Reportedly Paid $11 Million For Mariah Carey To Star In A Christmas Commercial

PepsiCo has tapped Mariah Carey to help promote their new Walkers chips. According to Bandt.com Mariah Carey was paid $11 million to promote Walkers new holiday flavors. Carey starts by singing her iconic Christmas song, “All I Want For Christmas” while on set she snags the last back of Walkers chips while a stagehand dressed as an elf reaches for the bag at the same time. Carey and the elf argue of the pigs in the blanket flavor, Carey wins the bag by hitting her signature high note. The British-brand chip also released a brussel sprouts flavor as a part of their limited-edition holiday collection. Would you eat a pig in a blanket-flavored chip?