Perfect Launch

SpaceX and Boeing are arch-rivals: They’re both gunning for the glory of returning human spaceflight to US soil for the first time in a decade. They battle it out for lucrative government contracts. The companies’ CEOs have even traded taunts about who will be the first to reach Mars. But once in a while, SpaceX and Boeing have to play on the same team. And that happened last night. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, carrying a $161 million satellite built by Boeing, blasted off from Cape Canaveral. Unfortunately many of us missed seeing it because of cloud cover.