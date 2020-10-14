Perfect Strangers (1986-1993)

When Wisconsin native Larry Appleton moves into his first apartment in Chicago, he enjoys his newfound privacy. But that privacy quickly vanishes when Balki Bartokomous, a previously unknown cousin from the Mediterranean island of Mypos, shows up wanting to move in. Larry decides to act as a mentor to Balki and help teach him about life in America, which is vastly different than what Balki is used to in his homeland. The two grow close as time goes on, going on many wacky adventures. Over time, both have relationships that eventually end in marriage.

