Permanent vacation: Aerosmith cancels summer European tour due to COVID-19

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

After moving them several times, Aerosmith has now permanently canceled their planned European tour dates because of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook message the band writes that the tour, which was to have taken place in June and July of this year, has been scrapped due to “related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues.”

“The health, safety and well being of our fans is our number one priority,” the band continues, adding, “We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon…Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience.”

The tour was originally supposed to take place in 2020, but it was then moved to 2021, and then to this year. The last time Aerosmith played live was February 15, 2020 as part of their Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency.

The band’s only live date this year is now its September 8 show in Fenway Park in Boston with Extreme. It was originally supposed to have taken place in 2020 to celebrate Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary.

