Pet Sematary Is Back

A major detail has been changed in the new “Pet Sematary”, and if you’re one of those people who hates SPOILERS, you might want to stop reading right now! But, the problem is, it’s going to be hard to avoid, because they’re not trying to hide it. Both the poster and a brand new trailer give it away. Anyway, here goes: In the new movie, it’s not the son, Gage, who gets killed and resurrected by the Pet Sematary . . . it’s the daughter! The movie hits theaters on April 5th. And if you still need a reason to see the movie, this could be it: STEPHEN KING Tweeted, quote, “This is a scary movie. Be warned.”