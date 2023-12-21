WHO:

The Pet Shop Boys, comprising the iconic British duo, vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, deliver an exhilarating performance to a packed arena audience; directed by the renowned David Barnard.

The event is presented in select cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing.

WHAT:

Tickets are on sale now for PET SHOP BOYS DREAMWORLD: THE GREATEST HITS LIVE AT THE ROYAL ARENA COPENHAGEN at psbdreamworldlivefilm.com.

PET SHOP BOYS DREAMWORLD: THE GREATEST HITS LIVE AT THE ROYAL ARENA COPENHAGEN is coming to cinemas worldwide on January 31 and February 4, 2024. This exclusive two-night event will showcase Pet Shop Boys’ electrifying tour, Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live, captured from the Royal Arena in Copenhagen on July 7, 2023.

The official trailer can be seen HERE.

WHEN:

WHERE:

Visit psbdreamworldlivefilm.com for tickets and the most up-to-date information about participating cinemas worldwide.

MORE:

Pet Shop Boys, comprised of vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, deliver a spectacular show featuring classic hits from their extensive catalogue, including “West End Girls,” “Suburbia,” “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots of Money),” “Left to My Own Devices,” “Rent,” “Domino Dancing,” “Love Comes Quickly,” “Always on My Mind,” “What Have I Done to Deserve This,” and “It’s a Sin.” The 14-camera 4K shoot, directed by David Barnard, promises an immersive experience for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

ABOUT PET SHOP BOYS:

Pet Shop Boys are the most successful duo in UK music history, selling more than 50 million records worldwide and have received both an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music and a Brit award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. Their ground-breaking stage shows, produced in collaboration with directors and designers including Derek Jarman, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zaha Hadid and Es Devlin have helped redefine how pop music is performed onstage.

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING:

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 13,000 locations in 132 countries worldwide. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing’s worldwide operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas led by an international team of specialists. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, George Michael, Twenty One Pilots, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas which grossed more than $53M at the global box office. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at trafalgar-releasing.com.