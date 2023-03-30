Pet Shop Boys dropping singles compilation, ‘SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020’

Rhino

Pet Shop Boys are celebrating their vast collection of singles with a brand new release.

SMASH – The Singles 1985-2020 features all of the group’s singles from their 35-year career, including such hits as “West End Girls,” “What Have I Done To Deserve This,” “It’s A Sin,” “Always On My Mind” and many, many more.

“As we start work on a new album, and later this year continue our ‘Dreamworld’ greatest hits tour, it seems like a good time to take stock and bring together every single we’ve released,” the band shares.

The set will drop June 16 and fans will have a variety of formats to choose from. In addition to a three-CD and a six-LP box set, it will be released digitally. It will also be available in two special, limited-edition formats — a six-LP white vinyl box set and a three-cassette box set. Plus, there will be a three-CD/Blu-ray edition, which includes all the videos from the collection.

And that’s not all fans can look forward to this year. On April 14 Pet Shop Boys will publish the 2023 edition of their Annually book, which will include an exclusive CD EP, Lost, featuring four tracks they recorded in 2015.

SMASH-The Singles 1985-2020 is available for preorder now.

