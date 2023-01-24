Pet Shop Boys releasing four-song EP in April

Jim Dyson/Getty Images

The Pet Shop Boys are getting ready to release their first new music in two years. The band announced they’re releasing a new EP, Lost, to accompany the latest edition of their book Annually, with both dropping April 15.

Songs on the EP include “The lost room,” “I will fall, “Skeletons in the closet” and “Kaputnik,” which were written and recorded in 2015 for what became the album Super.

Neil Tennant explains in a social media post that the tunes were left off Super “not because we didn’t like them, but because they didn’t fit the album.” As for why they’re coming out now, he says “they all sit together quite well, production-wise, they’re all super-electronic.” He also noted that “some of them are sort of relevant to the world at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Annually will include a diary and behind-the-scenes photos from leg one of last year’s Dreamworld tour and more. Both the book and EP are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.