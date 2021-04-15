Pete Davidson Cast As Rock Icon Joey Ramone In Netflix’s “I Slept With Joey Ramone’ Biopic

On the 20th anniversary of Joey Ramone’s death, Netflix has announced that they have cast SNL’s Pete Davidson to play Ramone in the upcoming biopic, “I Slept with Joey Ramone”.

Ramone was cofounder of The Ramones, and it’s been said that he was a pioneer of punk rock.

Ramone’s brother, Mickey Leigh, is an executive producer on the film which is based on a memoir he wrote that was published in 2009.

What do you think about Pete Davidson portraying Joey Ramone? What was your favorite song by The Ramones?

(Blabbermouth)