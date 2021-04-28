Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen among stars taking part in online celebration of music author Dave Marsh

Ollie Millington/Redferns; Danny Clinch

Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen and Jackson Browne are among a variety of well-known music artists taking part in a series of online sessions focusing on the work of acclaimed music journalist and author Dave Marsh, co-founder of Creem magazine, that kicks off this Friday, April 30.

The series, Land of Hope and Dreams: A Celebration of Dave Marsh’s Work and Vision, will include various tributes, conversations, panel discussions and performances scheduled on select dates from April 30 through May 15.

The first event, kicking off Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET, will feature a special message from Townshend, along with a conversation between longtime Springsteen manager Jon Landau and music writer and historian Caryn Rose.

A spotlight conversation taking place on May 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET will feature Browne and Little Steven Van Zandt.

Springsteen will participate in another discussion event with former LaBelle singer Nona Hendryx that’s scheduled for Saturday, May 8, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Dion DiMucci will be on hand to deliver a message and perform.

Other events will feature various musicians, journalists, and other music-industry figures discussing various topics that Marsh has delved into in his writings, including the connections between music and political activism, community, the media and education.

Marsh himself will take part in a spotlight conversation scheduled for May 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Visit LandofHopeandDreams.co for a full schedule of events.

