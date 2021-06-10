Pete Townshend donates solo song “Give Blood” for use in promoting World Blood Donor Day

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Who‘s Pete Townshend has allowed his 1985 solo song “Give Blood” to be used to promote this year’s edition of World Blood Donor Day, which takes place each year on June 14.

The campaign is a joint initiative by the World Health Organization, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to raise awareness about the global need for blood and blood products and to thank people who volunteer to donate blood for the benefit of others.

“Give Blood” has been adapted by the Global Blood Fund charity for the World Blood Donor Day initiative with new lyrics focusing on the good that donating blood does to help the health of people around the world. Videos featuring multiple versions of the song sung in a variety of languages have been posted on the charity’s official YouTube channel. The English version of the tune is sung by Imogen Andrews, the niece of Julie Andrews.

“Although it is now more than 35 years since I wrote the song ‘Give Blood’, this is the first time it has actually been used to encourage donation,” Townshend says in a statement. “Shortage of blood around the world is a huge issue, particularly in poorer countries, and so I was delighted to give permission for Global Blood Fund to use my work to help communicate the need for more donors to come forward.”

“Give Blood” originally appeared on Pete’s 1985 solo album, White City: A Novel, and featured guest guitar work from Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour.

To find out more about World Blood Donor Day and the “Give Blood” campaign, visit WHO.int and GlobalBloodFund.org.

