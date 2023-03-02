Pete Townshend, Joe Perry & more guest on Ann-Margret’s new album

Cleopatra Records

The Who’s Pete Townshend and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry are just a few of the guest artists who appear on entertainer Ann-Margret’s first new album in over a decade, Born to Be Wild, dropping April 14.

Townshend appears on the just-released cover of The Everly Brothers’ classic “Bye Bye Love,” which also features T.G. Sheppard.

“Being offered an opportunity to work with Ann-Margret, especially on an Everly Brothers song, was just too romantic to pass,” Townshend shares. “Ann-Margret’s work on the Tommy movie back in 1974 (when she was most certainly not old enough to pretend to be Roger Daltrey’s mother) was a joy from beginning to end.”

He adds, “Her sonorous voice, her Scandinavian beauty, her sense of humor, her stamina and her strength all shone through.”

The album features covers of song like “Rock Around the Clock,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” with Yes’ Rick Wakeman, Sir Cliff Richard, Pat Boone, Paul Shaffer and the late Mickey Gilley among the other guests on the record.

Born to be Wild is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Born to Be Wild:

“Rock Around The Clock” feat. Joe Perry & Jim McCarty

“Bye Bye Love” feat. Pete Townshend & T.G Sheppard

“Son Of A Preacher Man” feat. Steve Cropper & Brian Auger

“Earth Angel” feat. The Oak Ridge Boys & Harvey Mandel

“Why Do Fools Fall In Love” feat. Robben Ford & Chip Z’Nuff

“The Great Pretender” feat. Paul Shaffer, Danny B. Harvey & Adam Hamilton

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” feat. Cliff Richard & Rick Braun

“Born To Be Wild” feat. The Fuzztones

“Splish Splash” feat. Mickey Gilley, Linda Gail Lewis & The Rockats

“Somebody’s In My Orchard” feat. Don Randi

“Teach Me Tonight” feat Pat Boone, Rick Wakeman & Damiano Della Torre

“Volare” feat. Lee Rocker & Slim Jim Phantom

“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” feat. Sonny Landreth

