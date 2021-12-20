Pete Townshend plays guitar on and produced a new song called “Only Attraction” by UK band The Wild Things

Steve Jennings/Getty Images; TuneyLoons Ltd.

The Who‘s Pete Townshend has produced and plays guitar on a new single by the contemporary British rock band The Wild Things called “Only Attraction” that was released on Friday.

The song is available now as via streaming services. According to a post on The Wild Things’ official website, the band has been working with Townshend on a number of tracks for its forthcoming second studio album. The group is led by actress/singer Sydney Rae White, who has appeared in the BBC comedy series Uncle and the 2017 action film American Assassin.

In other Who-related news, Townshend recent posted a series of video clips on his Instagram page in which he discusses plans for a 50th anniversary reissue focusing on his band’s classic 1971 album Who’s Next and on the expansive abandoned Lifehouse sci-fi rock opera for which the songs from Who’s Next originally had been intended.

In one of the videos, which were shot at his studio, Townshend reveals that he’d been checking out some old demos for the “Who’s Next/Lifehouse reissue,” which will be released in 2022.

Pete also says he’s trying to recover a rare outtake from the project titled “Ambition.”

In the final clip, Townshend explains, “So you see, it’s not just Who’s Next were talking about here, but Lifehouse,” then notes that the 50th anniversary reissue should have been released this year because Who’s Next came out in 1971.

He adds, “We missed the boat, and you can blame COVID.”

