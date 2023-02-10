Pete Townshend teases new solo single

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pete Townshend is teasing fans with new music. The Who rocker revealed on social media that he has a new solo single “coming soon.”

Although he didn’t reveal the title of the track, he says it was written by his wife, Rachel Fuller, and shared the artwork, which was by artist Damien Hirst.

The song is expected sometime this month, with proceeds being donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Pete did note in his announcement that he’s only releasing a single, not a solo album. His last solo studio album was 1993’s Psychoderelict.

