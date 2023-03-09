Pete Townshend “thinking about” another ‘Scoop’ album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It sounds like Pete Townshend is thinking about revisiting his Scoop series. The Who legend revealed the news while answering some questions posed by fans in the comments of an Instagram post featuring an old picture of himself in one of his home studios.

One fan asked, “You have anymore Scoop releases coming out?” He shared the great news that he’s “thinking about it right now.”

Townshend released his first Scoop album — featuring demos of released and unreleased Who tracks and solo songs — back in 1983, and followed that up with one in 1987 and one in 2001.

And that wasn’t the only revelation Townshend made in the comments. When a fan jokingly asked, “Is there any possibility of shooting Roger [Daltrey] out of a cannon on the upcoming tour? It would make for front page headlines,” the rocker couldn’t help but respond.

“I have always wanted to do that,” he wrote. “But then, he has always wanted to do it to me.”

The Who returns to the road June 14 in Barcelona, Spain, with their The Who Hits Back! tour. A complete list of dates can be found at TheWho.com.

