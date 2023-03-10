Pete Townshend’s first single in 29 years, “Can’t Outrun The Truth,” coming March 24

Polydor

Pete Townshend fans won’t have to wait much longer for his new solo single. After teasing the track last month, The Who rocker finally announced the song “Can’t Outrun The Truth” will drop March 24 and shared a snippet of it on social media.

“Can’t Outrun The Truth” is Townshend’s first solo single in 29 years and will be accompanied by his first solo video in 40 years. The track was composed and produced by Townshend’s wife, Rachel Fuller, under her nom de plume, Charlie Pepper.

Rachel shares that the song was inspired by the feelings of isolation many were dealing with during the pandemic: “I really started to think about how unbelievably difficult this period of time was going to be for so many people.”

She added, “I wrote lyrics and then I sat at the piano and wrote the music, and then I thought, ‘Oh, I really would like to record it, because it’s really not a bad song at all’ – and my singing days are long over. So, I asked Pete to record the demo.”

A portion of each “Can’t Outrun The Truth” download will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust. The song is available for preorder now.

There will also be 200 12-inch singles of “Can’t Outrun The Truth,” featuring artwork by Damien Hirst and Pete’s “Let My Love Open The Door” on side B. Each one will be signed by Townshend and will be sold at the upcoming Teenage Cancer Trust shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall from March 21 to 26. All proceeds from those sales will go to the charity, as well.

