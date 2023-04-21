Peter Buck and Lenny Kaye added to Georgia historic theater benefit concert

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Patti Smith Group’s Lenny Kaye have been added to a benefit concert being put on by Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, according to a post on the R.E.M. official Instagram page.

The third annual Revival — Celebrating Georgia’s Historic Theatres benefit will take place May 13 and feature Collective Soul, Mother’s Finest, Drivin N Cryin and Jet Black Roses, along with special guest David Ryan Harris and host Kevin Kinney.

The event, which will also include an auction, raises money to help preserve Georgia’s historic theaters, as well as expand the Fox Theatre’s education programs.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.