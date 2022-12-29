Peter Frampton announces free Nashville concert next month

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

In 2019 Peter Frampton announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder, but apparently that doesn’t mean he’s ready to give up playing live altogether. In fact, he’s already lined up a new show for next month.

The guitar great just announced he’s headlining a free concert in Nashville on January 22.

So far no other details about the concert have been revealed. His last performance was back in August, when he performed at a Buddy Holly 85th birthday celebration in Texas.

