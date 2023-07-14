Peter Frampton announces Royal Albert Hall live album

UMe

Peter Frampton has captured one of his iconic live shows for a brand new live album. The guitar great will drop Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall on September 1.

The album was recorded during Frampton’s sold-out concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in November 2022. It features Frampton and his band, made up of Rob Arthur, Adam Lester, Dan Wojciechowski and Steve Mackey, performing nine tunes, including classics like “Show Me The Way,” “Baby I Love Your Way” and more.

Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall will be released on CD and digitally; it’s available for preorder now.

If fans want to hear Frampton talk about music, he’ll be appearing on the new PBS series WITH on Saturday, July 15, talking about his art with his friend Trey Bruce.

Frampton is currently on the second leg of his Never Say Never Tour, which hits Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, July 15. A complete list of dates can be found at frampton.com.

Here is the track list for Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall:

“Something’s Happening”

“Lying”

“Lines On My Face”

“Show Me The Way”

“Georgia On My Mind”

“All I Wanna Be (Is By Your Side)”

“(I’ll Give You) Money”

“Baby, I Love Your Way”

“Do You Feel Like We Do?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.