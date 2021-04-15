Peter Frampton, Brad Whitford among artists participating in Stream-A-Thon virtual benefit Sunday

Courtesy of J&R Adventures

Peter Frampton, Aerosmith‘s Brad Whitford, Warren Haynes and Toto are among the dozens of artists slated to take part in acclaimed blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa‘s second annual Stream-A-Thon virtual benefit event, scheduled for this Sunday, April 18.

The show, which begins at 3 p.m. ET, will be viewable at Bonamassa’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The event will run for over three hours and feature more than 35 performers.

Frampton will be contributing a special message. Other artists on the lineup include Bonamassa, Dion DiMucci, Bobby Rush, Tommy Emmanuel, Jimmy Vivino and many more. The show also will feature the premiere of archival performances from Bonamassa’s KTBA Festival by former Double Trouble keyboardist Reese Wynans, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and others.

Proceeds raised will benefit Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation in support of its Fueling Musicians program, which helps musicians in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In conjunction with the Stream-A-Thon, a special collaborative digital album called Phoning It In, which was put together by Vivino during the pandemic and features a variety of guest musicians, will be released Sunday.

Among the contributing artists are Dion, Bonamassa and popular blues singer Shemekia Copeland. Proceeds from sales of the album also will benefit the Fueling Musicians program.

