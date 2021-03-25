Peter Frampton debuts video for cover of Bowie's "Loving the Alien" from new instrumental album

UMe

A music video for Peter Frampton‘s new instrumental cover of the 1984 David Bowie song “Loving the Alien” has premiered exclusively at Grammy.com, which also features an in-depth interview with the veteran guitar great.

The track will appear on Peter’s forthcoming instrumental album, Frampton Forgets the Words, which will be released on April 23.

The clip begins with a photo from the ’80s of Frampton with his father, Owen — an art teacher who taught Bowie when he was in high school — and David. The video also features archival footage of Frampton performing on stage with Bowie during the 1987 Glass Spider Tour, new scenes of Peter and the members of his current band playing “Loving the Alien” separately, and of Frampton wearing dramatic black-and-white face makeup, an apparent nod to David’s theatrical style.

At the end of the clip, a message appears that reads: “Dedicated to Owen Frampton, my father, and to David Bowie, my friend.”

Speaking to Grammy.com about his friendship with Bowie, Frampton notes, “We went to school together. I met David when I was 12 or 13, while pointing out that his father was Bowie’s teacher for three years.”

He also recalls, “At one point, my dad said, ‘Well, you boys all play these guitars and this rock ‘n’ roll music. Why don’t you bring your guitars to school, and I’ll stick ’em in my office, and you can play them at lunchtime?’ So we did, and David became sort of more of a family friend.”

In other news, Frampton will be appearing on TalkShop.live‘s Rock n Roll Channel tonight at 7 p.m. ET, where he’ll take part in a Q&A, as well sell CD and vinyl LP copies of Frampton Forgets the Words, plus signed copies of his recent memoir.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.