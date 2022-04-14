Peter Frampton, George Thorogood, Dion performing on Joe Bonamassa’s Stream-A-Thon charity event on May 1

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images; Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Peter Frampton, George Thorogood and doo-wop/rock ‘n’ roll legend Dion DiMucci are among the artists who will be taking part in acclaimed blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa‘s third annual Stream-A-Thon charity event scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET.

The event benefits the Fueling Musicians program launched by Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation to help support supports musicians in need. Bonamassa will host the presentation, which will feature over two hours of music performed by more than 25 artists.

In addition to Frampton, Thorogood, Dion and Bonamassa, the lineup includes Litte Feat/Doobie Brothers keyboardist Bill Payne, Eric Gales, Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes.

The Stream-A-Thon will be viewable on Bonamassa’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

To date, To date, the Fueling Musicians program has raised more than $500,000 for touring musicians who have faced financial difficulties and whose livelihood has been impacted by the the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the music industry.

To find out more information about the Fueling Musicians program and to donate to the cause, visit KeepingtheBluesAlive.org.

“I am so thankful for the incredible support from our industry partners and for the fans who have donated to this program,” Bonamassa says. “Through the generosity of our contributors, we can continue to impact musicians who still need our help.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.