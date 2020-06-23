Peter Frampton, Heart's Nancy Wilson participating in upcoming podcast reuniting 'Almost Famous' cast

Warner Bros.

Peter Frampton and Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson will take part in a upcoming edition of the Origins podcast that will feature a reunion of the cast of the 2000 Cameron Crowe film Almost Famous in honor of the flick’s upcoming 20th anniversary.

The first episode of Origins‘ “Almost Famous Turns 20!” podcast premieres on July 8. The film took a semi-autobiographic look at Crowe’s experience as teenage journalist for Rolling Stone magazine during the 1970s. Besides Frampton and Wilson, the podcast will include interviews with Crowe and cast members Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, Jason Lee, Patrick Fugit, Zooey Deschanel and Jimmy Fallon.

In the movie, Frampton appeared as Reg, the road manager of Humble Pie, a band that he actually co-founded back in 1969. He and Wilson, who was married to Crowe from 1986 to 2010, both wrote original songs that were performed by the fictional band Stillwater, around which the film centered. Peter and Nancy also served as technical consultants for the movie, and Wilson composed the score.

Almost Famous premiered in September 2000. Crowe won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, while McDormand and Hudson both received Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress.

The Origins podcast is hosted by acclaimed investigative journalist James Andrew Miller.

You can check out a three-minute trailer for the podcast now at Apple.com.

By Matt Friedlander

