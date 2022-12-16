Peter Frampton, Paul Rodgers & more set for Music Center’s rescheduled Jerry Moss tribute

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Music Center has rescheduled its tribute to record executive and A&M co-founder Jerry Moss, which was supposed to happen back in February but was postponed, with a new star-studded lineup now confirmed.

Peter Frampton, Amy Grant and Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers are confirmed for Live at The Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss, Co-Founder of A&M Records, now happening January 14 at The Music Center’s Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

Other artists on the bill include Dionne Warwick and Joe Sumner (Sting‘s son), with special appearances by Herb Alpert, Burt Bacharach and Misty Copeland and prerecorded appearances by Sheryl Crow, Yusuf/Cat Stevens and Sting.

Limited tickets are currently available.

