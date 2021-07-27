Peter Frampton, Paul Rodgers, Slash & more offer support to Road Recovery program assisting at-risk youth

Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Paul Moscow

Peter Frampton, Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers and Guns N’ Roses‘ guitarist Slash are among the rockers sharing their support for Road Recovery, an organization that uses music to help teens battling addiction and other at-risk youth.

Each musician filmed a video testimonial speaking about Road Recovery’s mission and how music can help, especially during a particularly difficult time like the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Frampton’s clip, he notes, “Road Recovery’s creative staff and our amazing young people are in need of some encouragement to keep on keeping on,” and asks supporters to “film a short video of hope and inspiration to our dedicated staff of music professionals and the amazing youth in our…programs,” which then will be shared across the organization’s social media platforms.

In Rodgers’ video, the singer notes, “I’ve learned that you have to stay positive in your heart, body and soul, [and] steer clear of booze and drugs. You’re still OK to rock and roll.” He also recommends checking out the Qi Gong for Beginners series on YouTube. “It’s a moving meditation,” he says. “It’s very simple, but very profound.”

In Slash’s testimonial, the GN’R guitarist notes that he’s been hanging with and jaming with kids and adults in the Road Recovery programs for a while, and he finds it “really inspirational…to see how [they] get inspired by the arts are able to “turn [their lives] around.”

Other artists offering testimonials include Metallica‘s James Hetfield and Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello. You can watch all the videos now via the Road Recovery YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.