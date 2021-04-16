Peter Frampton releases instrumental cover of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity” with companion music video

UMe

The Peter Frampton Band has released a rendition of the late George Harrison‘s 1970 hit “Isn’t It a Pity,” another advance track from their forthcoming instrumental covers album, Frampton Forgets the Words.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. A companion music video also has premiered on Peter Frampton‘s official YouTube channel.

Frampton played guitar on Harrison’s 1970 debut album, All Things Must Pass, which includes “Isn’t It a Pity.” He explains that he chose to cover the song now because it “was the track I could hear playing when I first arrived at Abbey Road to record [with George].”

The “Isn’t It a Pity” video offers a funny and poignant dramatized look at what Peter’s life has been like quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The clip begins with footage of Frampton and his band playing the last concert of the 2019 U.S. leg of his farewell tour, then shows him flying home.

The clip then proceeds to show Peter looking at the dates for his planned European tour on his computer and watching them literally disappear before his eyes. The video goes on to illustrate Frampton’s boredom and frustration as he tries to keep busy while stuck at home, interspersed with scenes of him playing “Isn’t It a Pity” on an electric guitar.

He’s eventually shown exercising, happily chatting with his children via Zoom, and getting his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Frampton Forgets the Words will be released on Friday, April 23, and can be pre-ordered now. Prior to “Isn’t It a Pity,” Peter released three other advance tracks from the album: versions of Radiohead‘s “Reckoner,” Roxy Music‘s “Avalon,” and David Bowie‘s “Loving the Alien.”

Here’s the full track list:

“If You Want Me to Stay” (Sly and the Family Stone)

“Reckoner” (Radiohead)

“Dreamland” (Michel Colombier featuring Jaco Pastorius)

“One More Heartache” (Marvin Gaye)

“Avalon” (Roxy Music)

“Isn’t It a Pity” (George Harrison)

“I Don’t Know Why” (Stevie Wonder)

“Are You Gonna Go My Way” (Lenny Kravitz)

“Loving the Alien” (David Bowie)

“Maybe” (Alison Krauss)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.