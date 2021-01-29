Peter Frampton releasing instrumental covers album, 'Frampton Forgets the Words,' in April

UMe

Peter Frampton recently revealed to ABC Audio that he had multiple album projects in the works, including “an instrumental covers record” that he made with his current backing band. Now the guitar great has unveiled plans for that release.

The album, titled Frampton Forgets the Words, is due out on April 23 and will feature instrumental versions of 10 of his “favorite pieces of music” by other artists.

Among the 10 tracks are songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone, Roxy Music, Lenny Kravitz, and Radiohead.

“My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love,” says Frampton. “These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it, too.”

Peter’s rendition of the 2007 Radiohead song “Reckoner” gets its release today as an advance digital single. A companion music video also debuted at Frampton’s YouTube channel.

Frampton Forgets the Words was recorded at Peter’s own studio in Nashville, with him playing his famous 1954 Les Paul, known as the Phenix, on all tracks.

The album is Frampton’s first all-instrumental collection since 2006’s Fingerprints, which won a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Instrumental Album category.

You can pre-order Frampton Forgets the Words now. Here’s the track list, along with the artists associated with each song:

“If You Want Me to Stay” (Sly and the Family Stone)

“Reckoner” (Radiohead)

“Dreamland” (Michel Colombier featuring Jaco Pastorius)

“One More Heartache” (Marvin Gaye)

“Avalon” (Roxy Music)

“Isn’t It a Pity” (George Harrison)

“I Don’t Know Why” (Stevie Wonder)

“Are You Gonna Go My Way” (Lenny Kravitz)

“Loving the Alien” (David Bowie)

“Maybe” (Alison Krauss)

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.