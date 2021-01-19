Peter Frampton reveals favorite career highlights while promoting new memoir, 'Do You Feel Like I Do?'

Hachette Books

Peter Frampton continues to promote his memoir Do You Feel Like I Do?, which was published back in October.

As previously reported, the book delves into Peter’s long career, from becoming a teen pop star in the U.K., through his tenure with blues rockers Humble Pie, to achieving rock idol status with the massively successful Frampton Comes Alive! album and beyond.

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Frampton reflected on some of his favorite career highlights, which, of course, he also discusses in his memoir.

The 70-year-old guitar whiz maintains that “the most important things to me are as me the player,” including his contributions to George Harrison‘s debut solo record, 1970’s All Things Must Pass; Harry Nilsson‘s 1972 Son of Schmilsson album; Who bassist John Entiwistle‘s 1972 solo effort, Whistle Rhymes; and a few albums by Ringo Starr.

Regarding All Things Must Pass, Frampton recalls sitting next to Harrison while he overdubbed acoustic guitar parts at London’s Abbey Road Studios as producer Phil Spector watched the session.

“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Peter notes.

Frampton remembers that he was supposed to do overdubs on five tracks, but wound up contributing to “about eight or nine songs.”

He adds, “I can’t remember which ones, ’cause I was so [excited]…I’m sitting next to George and we’re jamming…between takes. It was wonderful.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Another highlight for Frampton was getting to tour with his old schoolmate David Bowie on Bowie’s 1987 Glass Spider Tour.

Meanwhile, Frampton will be discussing his memoir during a Q&A session that will stream live this Friday, January 22, at 12 p.m. ET on the Vox Amps YouTube channel. Peter also will chat about his eventful career and his love of Vox amplifiers.

Visit PeterFramptonBook.com for more information about the memoir.

By Matt Friedlander

