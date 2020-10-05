Peter Frampton taking part in two online Q&A events celebrating his new memoir's release

Hachette Books

Peter Frampton is preparing to release a new memoir titled Do You Feel Like I Do? on Tuesday, October 20, and to celebrate the book’s arrival, the rock-guitar great has lined up a pair of virtual Q&A events this month.

The first Q&A is a ticketed event that will take place on the book’s release date, October 20, at 7 p.m. ET and will feature chatting Frampton with Oscar-winning filmmaker and rock journalist Cameron Crowe.

You can purchase tickets via the websites of Source Booksellers, BookSoup, Parnassus Books, Greenlight Bookstore and Gramercy Books. Buy a ticket and you’ll receive a copy of the book, a signed bookplate, a Do You Feel Like I Do? guitar pick, a VIP backstage pass and a poster.

Frampton served as a technical adviser for Crowe’s 2000 movie Almost Famous, and was also cast as the fictional road manager of his own one-time band, Humble Pie, in addition to writing songs that were used in the film.

The second event will be livestreamed for free at Frampton’s Facebook Live page on Wednesday, October 21, at 7 p.m. ET, and will feature Peter being interviewed by respected music writer Alan Light, who co-authored Do You Feel Like I Do?

Fans who pre-order or have already pre-ordered the memoir via the Premiere Collectibles website will be able to submit a question that Peter may answer during the event.

For more information about Do You Feel Like I Do?, visit PeterFramptonBook.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.