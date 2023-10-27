Peter Frampton to perform at Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence concert in New York

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Peter Frampton is set to perform at an upcoming concert put on by the Artist For Action To Prevent Gun Violence coalition.

The benefit concert, taking place December 7 at NYU Skirball in Manhattan, celebrates the launch of the documentary A Father’s Promise, which is about how musician Mark Barden co-founded Sandy Hook Promise after losing his son Daniel in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and how he rediscovered his passion for music.

Described as a “one-of-a-kind docu-concert,” the event, which is being filmed, will raise money for Sandy Hook Promise.

Other artists on the bill include Sheryl Crow, who produced A Father’s Promise, former New York Yankee Bernie Williams, Barden and Jimmy Vivino of The Promise Band, Rozzi, The Dumes, The Alternate Routes, Jen Chapin and Aztec Two-Step 2.0.

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.