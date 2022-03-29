Peter Frampton to resume farewell tour with three UK concerts this November

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Here’s some happy news from Peter Frampton, who announced that he will finally resume his Finale: The Farewell Tour this fall.

The guitar wiz has confirmed three U.K. concerts, scheduled for November 5 in Stoke-on-Trent, November 6 in Glasgow and November 8 at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall.

“My band and I have been chomping at the bit to play and can’t wait to keep our promise to play for you again,” Frampton says in a message posted on his official website and social media sites. “Thanks for your patience.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 30. Pre-sale tickets also are being offered today; visit SeeTickets.com for more info.

Frampton launched his farewell tour with a North American leg in June 2019 after announcing that he’d been diagnosed with a degenerative muscular disease that he expects will eventually rob him of his ability to play guitar. A European portion of the trek initially had been scheduled to kick off in June 2020, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter’s health issue made it uncertain whether he would be able to finish his planned tour, so news of him scheduling shows certainly is a positive sign.

In April 2021, Frampton released his latest studio album, Frampton Forgets the Words, a collection of instrumental covers of some of his favorite songs, including tunes by Sly and the Family Stone, Radiohead, Marvin Gaye, Roxy Music, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder and David Bowie.

