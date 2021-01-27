Peter Frampton to sell signed copies of new memoir during livestream Q&A event Thursday

Credit: Rob Arthur

Fans who’d like to watch Peter Frampton chat about his new memoir, Do You Feel Like I Do?, will get a chance on Thursday, January 28, when the guitar great will appear live on a streaming event hosted by the social-networking site TalkShop.live.

Frampton also will be signing copies of the book, which will be available for purchase via the website for $22.99. The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET.

Last Friday, Frampton took part in a Q&A session that streamed live on the Vox Amps YouTube channel, which you can watch now at the site. The event featured Peter in conversation with Sadler Vaden — guitarist for roots-rock band Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — during which he discussed his book, his love of Vox amplifiers and the new signature Gibson Les Paul guitar inspired by his classic “Phenix” guitar that will be released later this year.

During the interview, Frampton shared an anecdote, which he also recounts in the book, about how Pete Townshend once called him up and invited him to take his place in The Who. After the conversation, Townshend never followed up, and Frampton eventually got back in touch only to find that Townshend had changed his mind.

You’re invited! I’m going LIVE on my new @TalkShopLive channel next Thursday, Jan 28th, at 11am CT. If you want to RSVP for my live chat or buy a signed copy of my new book, go here https://t.co/MvDrK798lh — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 23, 2021

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.