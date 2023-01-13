Peter Frampton’s set to record free Tennessee show for special

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

As previously reported, Peter Frampton is set to headline a free show in the Nashville area later this month, and fans who can’t make it will be able to enjoy it. At least at some point.

The already sold-out concert, presented by Sky Arts, is set to take place January 22 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro. Frampton has now revealed that it’s being recorded for a special broadcast. So far there’s no word on when or where the broadcast will air.

Getting a chance to see Frampton perform these days is a pretty big deal for fans, especially since in 2019 he announced he was retiring from touring due to a progressive muscle disorder. His last performance was back in August at a Buddy Holly 85th birthday celebration.

