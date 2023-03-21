Peter Gabriel adds more shows to i/o – The Tour

Nadav Kander

Peter Gabriel is extending his North American i/o – The Tour, adding 13 new dates to the trek. Added cities on the tour include Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

The tour is set to kick off September 8 in Quebec, Canada and will now run through October 21 in Houston, Texas.

A special presale for the new shows starts Tuesday, March 21 for members of Gabriel’s fan club. The general on sale begins Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of Peter Gabriel tour dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

The tour is in support of Gabriel’s forthcoming new album, i/o, which is due out sometime this year. He’s been releasing a new song from the album each month to coincide with the full moon, with the latest release being “Playing for Time.”

