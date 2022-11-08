Peter Gabriel confirms new album title, sets first tour in years

C Brandon/Redferns

Peter Gabriel recently told ABC Audio that his new album — on which he’s been working since 2002 — was “nearing completion.” Well, it now has an official title and will be supported by the artist’s first major tour in years.

Gabriel’s album was always rumored to be called i/o, but now it’s official. There’s no release date yet, but i/o The Tour will start May 18 in Krakow, Poland and run through June 25 in Dublin, Ireland. These will be Gabriel’s first dates outside North America in 14 years.

Speaking of North America, he plans to tour there in the late summer or early fall of 2023. Tickets for the European dates go on sale Friday, November 11 via LiveNation, while ticket info for North America will be released at a later date. This will be his first North American tour since 2016.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said in a statement. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

For the tour, Gabriel will play material from the new album as well as hits, fan favorites and as his website puts it, “the unexpected.” He’ll be joined by his regular musical collaborators: Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

When i/o finally arrives, it’ll be Gabriel’s first studio album of all-original material since 2002’s Up.

