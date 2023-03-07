Peter Gabriel drops new song; announces North American tour

Nadav Kander

When Peter Gabriel recently announced his new album, i/o, he said he’d be dropping a new song with each full moon. For March’s full moon he’s shared the new track “Playing for Time,” which he wrote and produced.

“’Playing for Time’ is a song that I have been working on for a long time and have performed live, without lyrics, so some people may be familiar with it,” Gabriel shares. “It’s been an important song for me. It’s about time, mortality and memories and the idea that each of us has a planet full of memories which get stashed inside the brain.”

This is the third track Gabriel has released from i/o, his first new album in 20 years. He’s already shared “The Court (Dark-Side remix)” and “Panopticom.”

So far the album does not have an exact release date but it is expected to come out this year.

And now fans in the U.S. and Canada are going to get to see Gabriel perform his new music this fall. He’s added 12 new North American dates to his i/o – The Tour, kicking off September 8 in Quebec City, Canada. The first U.S. date scheduled is September 14 in Boston, with the tour hitting Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco before wrapping October 13 in Los Angeles. More U.S. dates are expected to be announced.

Tickets for the North American leg go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. You can find a complete list of dates at petergabriel.com.

