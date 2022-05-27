Peter Gabriel, Frankie Valli among O2 Silver Clef Awards winners

Darren Gerrish/WireImage; Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Peter Gabriel and Frankie Valli are among the announced winners for the 2022 O2 Silver Clef Awards.

The annual U.K. ceremony is presented by the charity Nordoff Robbins, which provides music therapy to those “living with life-limiting illness, disability and isolation.”

Gabriel will be honored with the top O2 Silver Clef Award, while Valli will receive the Icon Award.

“I’ve always believed the role of music goes way beyond entertainment, and I’m convinced that sound and light have a critical role to play in therapies and healing in the future,” Gabriel says. “It’s wonderful to see Nordoff Robbins using music to reach young people, who otherwise would feel much more isolated and vulnerable, and giving them a means of expressing their emotions.”

Valli adds, “I’m thrilled to receive the…Icon Award. My life is all about music and that’s why I’m supporting Nordoff Robbins. Its trained music therapists provide sessions which can help people of all ages — whether a child with autism to communicate, unlock forgotten memories for those living with dementia or provide moments of peace for someone living with depression and anxiety. It’s vital this continues.”

Also among the honorees is former Squeeze keyboardist and longtime U.K. TV host Jools Holland, who will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The 2022 O2 Silver Clef Awards will take place July 1. For more info, visit Nordoff-Robbins.org.uk.

