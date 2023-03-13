Peter Gabriel on releasing new music: “I may just keep going”

C Brandon/Redferns

Peter Gabriel is set to release i/o, his first new album in over 20 years, sometime in 2023. But until then, fans will be getting a new song with each new moon, which is far from a conventional approach to releasing an album.

“I’m an awkward sod. I like doing things differently, if I can,” he tells Uncut magazine in a new interview. “I’m 72. At this point, it doesn’t matter what other people say. I listen, still, to people who I think are wise and smart and have good taste. Generally, though, I’ll end up doing what I think will be either fun or interesting.”

So far Gabriel has released three tracks from i/o: the lead single, “Panopticom,” along with “Playing for Time” and “The Court (Dark-Side remix).” It sounds like he has plenty more to share.

Gabriel says he has a “surplus” of material just waiting for release, explaining “there’s probably 20 or so new things.”

“So I’ll see where we get to with those,” he says. “If I have the stamina, I may just keep going.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.