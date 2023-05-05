Peter Gabriel releases new i/o single, “Four Kinds of Horses”

Nadav Kander

May 5 brought another full moon, which means music fans just got another single from Peter Gabriel. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just released the track “Four Kinds of Horses,” from upcoming album i/o. The track features Brian Eno on synthesizer.

“One of the inspirations is the Buddhist parable of the Four Kinds of Horses, which describes different ways a student can approach their spiritual practice, but also the interesting overlap of religion and peace on the one hand and violence and terrorism on the other,” Peter shares. “There was also a wonderful film by Hany Abu-Assad called ‘Paradise Now’ which shows two young men who end up being trained to become terrorists and it’s a real insight into where the head goes.”

As he has with his other full moon releases, Gabriel will be sharing different mixes of the song, the first being the Bright Side Mix from Mark “Spike” Stent. Later this month he’ll release a mix by Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff’s Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

Gabriel’s album i/o is due out sometime this year, although so far he hasn’t revealed a release date. He’ll launch i/o – The Tour in Europe and the U.K. on May 18 in Krakow, Poland, with the North American leg kicking off September 8 in Quebec City, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

