Peter Gabriel releases new single from upcoming album ‘i/o’

Peter Gabriel is out with new music. The artist just released the new single “Panopticom” from his upcoming album i/o, which is his first album of new songs in 20 years.

“The first song is based on an idea I have been working on to initiate the creation of an infinitely expandable accessible data globe: The Panopticom,” Gabriel shares. “We are beginning to connect a like-minded group of people who might be able to bring this to life, to allow the world to see itself better and understand more of what’s really going on.”

The new song, featuring electronics from Brian Eno, was released in connection with Friday’s full moon, and Gabriel plans to release new songs with each full moon this year.

“Some of what I’m writing about this time is the idea that we seem incredibly capable of destroying the planet that gave us birth and that unless we find ways to reconnect ourselves to nature and to the natural world we are going to lose a lot,” Gabriel says. “A simple way of thinking about where we fit in to all of this is looking up at the sky … and the moon has always drawn me to it.”

And each new song will be accompanied by its own unique piece of art, with “Panopticom” featuring the piece “Red Gravity” by David Spriggs.

i/o is expected to come out this year, but so far it doesn’t have an exact release date.

And that’s not all. Gabriel also announced dates for i/o – The Tour, starting off in Europe on May 18 in Krakow, Poland, and running through June 25 in Dublin, Ireland. North American dates are expected to be announced soon.

